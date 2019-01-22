Two on the run after man shot

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Beenleigh, south of Brisbane.

A MAN has been rushed to hospital after an alleged shooting in Beenleigh this afternoon.

About 4.30pm, Queensland Ambulance said they attended an wounding at a private residence in Beenleigh where a male in his mid 20s sustained serious lower leg and head injuries.

He was transported in a serious condition to Princess Alexandra Hospital under lights and sirens.

Police believe two people are responsible for the shooting and they remain on the run.

Police are still on scene.

In a statement, Queensland Police said the two men on the run were described as Islander in appearance, aged in their 20s with large builds.

"A crime scene has been established with detectives, forensic and scientific officers, general duties crews, Dog Squad and Polair attending," the statement said.