Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Man found dead at home

      Man found dead at home
      • 16th Sep 2020 7:17 PM

      Top Stories

        Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Premium Content Singh denies conflict of interest on koala policy

        Environment He’s brushed off claims of a conflict of interest between his links to the lucrative blueberry industry, and his stance on koala policy.

        Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Premium Content Five generations of Coffs clan gather

        Community Five generations all together for a family catch up - that doesn’t happen every...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        Premium Content Stats reveal how Coffs hospital has fared amid COVID-19

        News The number of Coffs locals on the surgery waiting list has spiked, while those...