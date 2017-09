IN a dramatic scene a man was crash-tackled to the ground and arrested by Coffs Harbour police near the CBD this afternoon.

Traffic banked up on Moonee St just after 1pm after the man was involved in a car crash.

The 32-year-old man was seen "yelling loudly” as he was restrained and arrested by police.

Police took the man into custody for a breath analysis and he is assisting police with inquiries.