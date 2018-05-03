Man rescued after boat capsizes 2km offshore

UPDATE 9.25pm: A MAN has been rescued by emergency services after his boat overturned 2km off the coast this morning.

Tweed Byron Police District Gary Cowan the man was in a small tinny.

"The person was recused and is now safe on land," he said.

Marine Rescue Point Danger Commander Glenda Ashby said it was a successful joint exercise with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a boat overturned off the Cudgen headland.

"There was a flare sighting off Cudgen Headland," she said.,

"First of all they thought it was an overturned jetski but it was a vessel with one person on board, who had let off the flare and his orange V-sheet out."

Ms Ashby said the rescue helicopter was on scene first.

"They arrived to monitor the incident and 12 minutes until were on scene," she said.

"Meanwhile another vessel had come along, turned the distressed vessel back over, took the person on board and his vessel under tow, so we followed to make sure everything was safe."

Ms Ashby said the Marine Rescue crew escorted the vessels to Cudgen Creek to make sure they got home safely.

"Three Marine Rescue crew were on our main rescue vessel Point Danger 30, a Naiad 11.5m," she said.

Ms Ashby asked all boaters to stay in touch with Marine Rescue when they went offshore.

"It is a great help if people will log on with us to indicate their time in and out, destination, number on board on channel 16," she said.

"Any boaters going offshore should log on with a Marine Rescue unit and if they are 27 megahetz the calling station is 88, Or they can use the Marine Rescue phone app."

Original story: EMERGENCY services were alerted when an overturned boat was seen by a member of the public just before 8am today floating off the Cudgen headland.

Ambulance NSW said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was sent to investigate the area around 2km off the headland.

Marine Rescue and Tweed Byron Police were also alerted.

It is understood one person is involved in the incident.

A rescue helicopter spokesman said they were stood down and the water police are now conducting the rescue.

More to come.