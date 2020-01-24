Menu
A Byron Shire man is facing a number of charges over the alleged ongoing supply of cocaine.
Man refused bail over 'ongoing' cocaine supply allegations

Liana Turner
24th Jan 2020 1:22 PM
A EWINGSDALE man has been remanded in custody on serious drug supply allegations.

Aaron Philippe Collett, 43, made no appearance when his matter first went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Friday.

Mr Collett was arrested yesterday and according to court documents, police will allege he had been supplying cocaine on an ongoing basis, including "more than three separate occasions" between December 17 last year and January 6.

The Northern Rivers Region Enforcement Squad formed Strike Force Curreeki in 2019 to investigate the alleged supply of cocaine in the Byron Bay area, police said in a statement.

Following police inquiries, officers executed a search warrant at Mr Collett's Ewingsdale home yesterday.

Police will allege Mr Collett was seen inside the home and attempted to throw items from a balcony. He was arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

Police will allege they found cocaine, cannabis and $1750 in cash during a search of his home.

He was refused bail to face Tweed Heads Local Court.

There, both his lawyer and the police prosecutor appeared by video link.

Mr Collett entered no formal pleas to the charges of supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, supplying a small to indictable amount of a prohibited drug, obstructing or hindering a person executing a warrant, drug supply between an indictable and commercial quantity, dealing with the proceeds of crime and three counts of drug possession.

His lawyer made no application for bail on his behalf and it was formally refused.

In documents detailing police officers' initial remand of the defendant in custody, they cited the allegations being "serious in that it is drug supply on an ongoing basis, with evidence (of) it being a daily occurrence".

In the same document, police say some exhibits "have been analysed and identified as cocaine".

Mr Collett is expected to apply for bail when the matter returns to court on Wednesday, January 29.

