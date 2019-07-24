Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Casino man remains in custody charged over an alleged break-in, thefts and a fire at a high school.
A Casino man remains in custody charged over an alleged break-in, thefts and a fire at a high school. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Man remains behind bars accused of setting fire to school

Liana Turner
by
24th Jul 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRIEF of evidence has been served in the case against a man accused of setting Casino High School alight.

Aden Newman's video link appearance was cancelled when his case went before Lismore Local Court yesterday.

The 23-year-old Casino man remains in custody charged with two counts of break and enter, intentionally or recklessly damaging property by fire, tampering with evidence to mislead a judicial tribunal and four counts of acting with intent to pervert the course of justice.

He's alleged to have entered the school, stolen items including a wheel barrow and electric tools and set a fire between 11pm on September 6 last year and 1am the following morning.

His solicitor, Vince Boss, told the court the matter was ready for his charges to be certified.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik confirmed a "sufficient" amount of the brief of evidence had been served to allow this process to take place.

Mr Boss told the court this was a "lengthy brief" and he would need to take further instructions.

He made no application for bail on his client's behalf and it was formally refused by Magistrate David Heilpern.

Mr Newman, who has lodged no formal pleas, is due to appear via video link when the case returns to court on August 28.

arson accused casino high school lismore local court northern rivers crime northern rivers fires
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Group 2 Team of the Year as voted by the coaches

    News WE'VE asked every Group 2 coach to nominate who they thought were the 13 best players from 2019 and tallied the votes to come up with one hell of a side.

    All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    premium_icon All the gossip and the fashion mistakes from Splendour 2019

    Offbeat The music, fashion and the lack of celebrities

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    What’s got the Coffs Coast talking?

    News ONLINE POLL: Readers divided over $76.5 million Civic Space.

    Police officer slapped with revenge porn charge

    premium_icon Police officer slapped with revenge porn charge

    News The officer has been suspended from duty over the alleged incident.