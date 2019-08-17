Menu
A MAN is in custody over multiple weapon and drug charges.
News

Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

Sam Flanagan
by
17th Aug 2019 9:21 AM
A man will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today after items were seized during a search in Darkwood on Friday. 

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Detectives and Strike Force Raptor searched a premise on Darkwood Rd to serve a Firearms and Weapons Prohibition order on a 52-year-old man.

During the search, police located and seized prohibited weapons including two maces, two flails, three zombie knives, a slingshot, an air rifle, a tactical style gel ball rifle and a taser.

Officers also located seven rounds of ammunition, firearm parts, cannabis, methylamphetamine, amphetamine, MDMA, LSD and two white bottles containing tablets.

The 52-year-old was arrested and conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with seven counts possess or use a prohibited weapon without permit, possess ammunition without holding licence/permit/authority, possess unregistered firearm-prohibited firearm and possess unregistered firearm-not prohibited firearm/pistol.

He was refused bail and will appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today. 

