22°
News

Man cops mouthful of metal after biting into burger

Jasmine Minhas
| 17th May 2017 11:30 AM Updated: 1:02 PM
Coffs Harbour man Simon Towler said he found this piece of metal, which had snapped off a cooking rack, skewered into his McDonalds burger patty.
Coffs Harbour man Simon Towler said he found this piece of metal, which had snapped off a cooking rack, skewered into his McDonalds burger patty. Simon Towler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A COFFS Harbour man received an unpleasant surprise after biting into a McDonalds burger, only to find himself with a mouthful of metal leading to an infection and months of expensive dental work.

Simon Towler said he purchased a burger from Coffs Harbour McDonalds North drive-through and after biting down he discovered a piece of stainless steel metal skewered in the chicken patty.

Mr Towler said a filling in his tooth snapped out, his face then swelled for two weeks due to an infection, and his mouth now bleeds everytime he brushes his teeth.

After making a complaint to the franchise, Mr Towler said he was informed by McDonalds that the piece of metal had snapped off a cooking rack.

Mr Towler said he was then given a $10 burger coupon, and a referral to Coffs Harbour McDonalds' insurance company.

 

Simon Towler&#39;s face swelled up after biting into the metal piece, which caused an infection.
Simon Towler's face swelled up after biting into the metal piece, which caused an infection. Simon Towler

"Getting that coupon was really quite insulting," said a disgruntled Mr Towler.

"McDonalds customer service just told me to write down what happened, send my receipts for my dentist appointments - which I can't afford - and send it to an insurance company," Mr Towler said.

"I have sent all my paper work and they just won't ring me back. They keep saying they'll get back to me but it has been seven months now and I've heard nothing."

Mr Towler estimates his dentist bills will reach a hefty $1,200, having already paid around $800.

"When I eat I'm spitting out mouthfuls of blood. I have kids who eat McDonalds and I said to customer service, 'this is unacceptable, what if a child had gotten this in their burger?'"

After failing to receive support from the insurance company, Mr Towler has sought legal advice.

"The lawyer told me McDonalds had breached its duty of care, but a person needs to be more than 15% impaired for it to become a legal case," he said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs coast coffs harbour editors picks mcdonalds metal

Man cops mouthful of metal after biting into burger

Man cops mouthful of metal after biting into burger

A customer is taking on McDonalds saying a piece of metal lodged in a burger has caused him months of dental work.

Albanese claims government has hit brakes on highway

Opposition spokesman for Transport and Infrastructure Anthony Albanese slammed the Turnbull Government for the amount of funding announced last week in the Federal Budget for the Pacific Hwy upgrade and Coffs Harbour bypass.

Opposition hits out at the Federal Government's Pacific Hwy funding.

Super salary sacrifice

Superannuation. A key part of most Australians nest egg for retirement.

Financial planner explains the benefits of super salary sacrifice.

Coffs hero aims to take on Mt Everest

GREAT HEIGHTS: Ben Norton, 22, who lives with a number of disabilities plans to climb to Mt Everest base camp.

Coffs adventurer doesn't let disability hold him back

Local Partners

Zara gets crowned Coffs Harbour ambassador

THE Coffs Harbour Showgirl competition drew in a record number of entrants at this year's show.

Coffs hero aims to take on Mt Everest

GREAT HEIGHTS: Ben Norton, 22, who lives with a number of disabilities plans to climb to Mt Everest base camp.

Coffs adventurer doesn't let disability hold him back

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

Do you really know your road rules?

Cars travel around the roundabout at Villiers and Fitzroy Street. Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

List of the top 10 most misunderstood road rules in NSW.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Humiliating: Boyfriend’s sex wish exposed

AFTER weeks of playing the shy nice guy, one man has been humiliated in a fiery clash — and his secret has been outed.

Meet the submarine-riding villain out to sink Aquaman

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s character Black Manta is out to sink Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

ACTOR suits up as Black Manta in blockbuster filming on Gold Coast.

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

There was an incident during a Studio 10 filming this week.

Ten to re-evaluate safety after audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

As New Condition, City Central Position

5B Frances Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $489,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom home offers the best of both worlds, being spacious inside, low maintenance outside and just 700m level walk to Coffs Harbour's CBD.

Private Freestanding Villa in Beachside Korora

3/95a James Small Drive, Korora 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $315,000

Situated in the northern beaches, just 6 minutes drive to Coffs Harbour. This immaculate freestanding villa enjoys a private position with only one immediate...

Capturing the Essence of Rural Living....

478b Dairyville Road, Upper Orara 2450

Rural 5 3 5 $945,000

Privately nestled away on a hilltop, this exceptional rural homestead has amazing views over the Orara West State Forest, Cedar Valley and Bindarri National...

&quot; Beautiful Near New Home-Dual Occ.-2 1/2 Acres&quot;

1 Atwal Way, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 2 $1,000,000

Welcome to your new home! Built by multi award winning builders Toscan Homes, this 2yr old custom designed high quality home takes full advantage of the beautiful...

City Centre with Large Shed. Renovate Now, Develop Later

9 Meadow Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $419,000

This property has bucket loads of potential. A popular location walking distance to Coffs Harbour CBD, the property comprises a generously sized 3 bedroom cottage...

Your Own Private In Town Oasis

44 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $469,000

An ultra convenient in town location, set back from the street and gated for privacy. This 4 bedroom family home is landscaped, tastefully renovated and decked out...

On the beach...

13 Emerald Avenue, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 5 3 2 $1,375,000

One of a handful of homes calling the ocean "their backyard". Greeted by breathtaking ocean and beach views upon entering the home. Italian travertine tiles...

Almost New Home in Family Friendly Neighbourhood...

15 Safrano Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 Auction

A striking façade will welcome you into this this modern home offering a very versatile floor plan with 3 distinct living areas, great for families or those who...

Superb custom built home full of character!

16 Niland Street, Corindi Beach 2456

House 3 2 2 $499,000 ...

You'll be very impressed by this gorgeous three bedroom home constructed just over 12 months ago by local master builders "Build by the Sea". Renowned for their...

WHY NOT START WITH ME

60 Bower Crescent, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 4 Expressions of...

Set in an ultra-convenient location is this three bedroom home. The combined casual dining room, living room and kitchen space makes up the largest room in the...

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Is this the answer to affordability?

BUYER RELIEF?: Property Council claims to have the answers to housing affordability

Five point plan claims to have the answer to housing affordability

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!