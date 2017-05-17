Man cops mouthful of metal after biting into burger

Coffs Harbour man Simon Towler said he found this piece of metal, which had snapped off a cooking rack, skewered into his McDonalds burger patty.

A COFFS Harbour man received an unpleasant surprise after biting into a McDonalds burger, only to find himself with a mouthful of metal leading to an infection and months of expensive dental work.

Simon Towler said he purchased a burger from Coffs Harbour McDonalds North drive-through and after biting down he discovered a piece of stainless steel metal skewered in the chicken patty.

Mr Towler said a filling in his tooth snapped out, his face then swelled for two weeks due to an infection, and his mouth now bleeds everytime he brushes his teeth.

After making a complaint to the franchise, Mr Towler said he was informed by McDonalds that the piece of metal had snapped off a cooking rack.

Mr Towler said he was then given a $10 burger coupon, and a referral to Coffs Harbour McDonalds' insurance company.

Simon Towler's face swelled up after biting into the metal piece, which caused an infection. Simon Towler

"Getting that coupon was really quite insulting," said a disgruntled Mr Towler.

"McDonalds customer service just told me to write down what happened, send my receipts for my dentist appointments - which I can't afford - and send it to an insurance company," Mr Towler said.

"I have sent all my paper work and they just won't ring me back. They keep saying they'll get back to me but it has been seven months now and I've heard nothing."

Mr Towler estimates his dentist bills will reach a hefty $1,200, having already paid around $800.

"When I eat I'm spitting out mouthfuls of blood. I have kids who eat McDonalds and I said to customer service, 'this is unacceptable, what if a child had gotten this in their burger?'"

After failing to receive support from the insurance company, Mr Towler has sought legal advice.

"The lawyer told me McDonalds had breached its duty of care, but a person needs to be more than 15% impaired for it to become a legal case," he said.