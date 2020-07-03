Drunken sex predator raped designated driver

A lawyer representing a rapist has suggested alcohol was partly to blame for his criminal behaviour, a court has heard

Jack Bolton, 26, pleaded guilty to raping a woman who gave him a safe lift home after he had a boozy night out in Alice Springs last year.

Defence lawyer John McBride referenced a psychiatric report and suggested alcohol was partly to blame for his behaviour.

"(There's) no indication that the defendant's conduct is associated with a sexual disorder," he said.

"Rather it is most likely attributable to his level of intoxication.

"Psychiatric evidence indicates the issue of concern for the defendant is alcohol and that he does not require sex offending treatment.

"In my respectful submissions, he's not a threat to the community."

But Crown prosecutor Glen Dooley said Bolton could not minimise his criminality to a great extent based on his intoxication.

"This is not a case where he was wholly lost in his intoxication. He knew what he was doing," he said.

"The Crown would submit that the perpetrator here may be taking too much solace in his intoxication."

Mr Dooley said the attack inflicted physical and psychological damage on the woman.

"Clearly the mental injuries to this woman are pronounced," he said.

At the time of the attack in November last year, Bolton became drunk after visiting three pubs.

Bolton was given a lift home by the victim who he repeatedly attacked while she was driving. The victim was left with injuries including bleeding, bruising and lacerations.

The victim attended the Alice Springs Hospital and made a complaint to police.

Bolton has been walking free since the incident but he was remanded in custody on Thursday by Justice Dean Mildren.

He will be sentenced on Monday.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.





Originally published as Man raped Sober Bob driver giving him a lift home