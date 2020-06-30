Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.
Crime

Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
30th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A business was placed into lock down as an agitated man thrashed at police after punching a retail worker in the face.

About 12.20pm police were called to a store at Elizabeth St and Ross River Rd where a man was allegedly lunging at a worker on Monday.

He was allegedly demanding to be served, acting aggressively and lashing out.

The worker asked the man to leave the store when he allegedly punched the worker in the jaw.

The man fled the scene and police patrolled the area.

He was eventually found but resisted arrest by pulling away from police.

The man started yelling and created such a disturbance that a nearby business was placed into lockdown.

He was arrested and taken to Townsville Watchhouse.

The 38-year-old Townsville City man was charged with one count each of common assault, obstruct police and two counts of public nuisance.

He will be appearing in the Townsville Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Man punches worker in jaw after refusing to leave store

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        premium_icon Rocky the celebrity cocky warms hearts all over town

        News He’s free as a bird now, but still makes time to visit all his human friends.

        Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        premium_icon Inquiry finds koalas could be extinct by 2050

        News Urgent action is needed to save koalas in NSW

        Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        premium_icon Car sliced in early morning highway slide

        News The highway safety wires sliced right through the top of the car.

        IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 35 people facing the magistrate today

        News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...