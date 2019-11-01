Man punches ex-girlfriend’s daughter

A MAN punched his partner's six-year-old daughter, and kicked her son all over his body calling him a "little c***," a court has heard.

The 31-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to eight charges of common assault when he appeared in Townsville District Court via video link. He was discharged of more serious offences including rape and torture.

Crown prosecutor Andrew Walklate said the man had been in a relationship with the mother of the three children he assaulted.

The court heard in early February 2017, the man, over about a week period, struck and swore at the children on several different occasions. On one occasion he purposefully twisted the ankle of the boy causing him pain.

On another date he threw a training wheel at his leg.

Mr Walklate said the little boy accidentally knocked over the man's beer in the backyard, with the man chasing the boy as a result, pushing him in his chest and causing the boy to fall over. He then kicked the boy all over his body, calling him a "little c***".

The man locked the boy in a room by tying ropes to the door handle and threatened to bash the boy, who later escaped the room by cutting the ropes with a knife.

The court heard he punched a six-year-old girl in the shoulder and told her to shut up, also intentionally jamming her foot in the door.

Mr Walklate said the treatment of the children was "appalling".

The court heard the man had spent 417 days in pre-sentence custody and had been held for so long as charges of rape and torture had been laid against him.

Judge John Coker said the man's conduct was frowned upon by the community.

"What might be described as over the top and heavy-handed disciplining, as well as simply inappropriate behaviours on your part, to actions directed towards the children," he said.

The man was sentenced to nine months jail, with a parole release date set as of April 10, 2018, for the last day of his declared pre-sentence custody.