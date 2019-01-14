Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four ambulance crews attended Sandy Beach this afternoon following reports of a man being pulled from the water.
Four ambulance crews attended Sandy Beach this afternoon following reports of a man being pulled from the water. Trevor Veale
News

Man pulled from water at Sandy Beach

Sam Flanagan
by
14th Jan 2019 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR ambulance crews and two helicopters were called to Sandy Beach this afternoon following reports of a man being pulled from the water.

The 40-year-old male was conscious but was struggling to breathe when paramedics arrived, with the man supplied oxygen by lifeguards to help calm him.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance Media said the man was suffering a seizure.

The paramedics called off the helicopters while they were attending to the man.

Reports suggest the man is in a stable condition.

ambulance coffs harbour emergency sandy beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'A dingo killed my baby'

    premium_icon 'A dingo killed my baby'

    News One of three pet dingoes kills neighbour's dog in harrowing ordeal.

    • 14th Jan 2019 5:15 PM
    Eight shark sightings before lunch

    Eight shark sightings before lunch

    News IT'S been a busy day for shark spotters on the Mid North Coast.

    Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    premium_icon Temperatures soar as the dry drags on

    News Take care as the mercury rises.

    Elderly man assaulted at car park

    premium_icon Elderly man assaulted at car park

    News Police appeal for public assistance.

    Local Partners