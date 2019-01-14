Man pulled from water at Sandy Beach

Four ambulance crews attended Sandy Beach this afternoon following reports of a man being pulled from the water.

FOUR ambulance crews and two helicopters were called to Sandy Beach this afternoon following reports of a man being pulled from the water.

The 40-year-old male was conscious but was struggling to breathe when paramedics arrived, with the man supplied oxygen by lifeguards to help calm him.

A spokesman for NSW Ambulance Media said the man was suffering a seizure.

The paramedics called off the helicopters while they were attending to the man.

Reports suggest the man is in a stable condition.