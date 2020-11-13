Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
A man has been taken to hospital with “significant” injuries after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.
News

Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

by Jacob Miley
13th Nov 2020 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has suffered a significant leg injury after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony on the Gold Coast.

A Queensland Ambulance Service said emergency services responded to the incident at Marine Pde Labrador about 3.13am Friday.

A spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 20s, suffered a "significant leg injury" after falling about 10 metres from an apartment balcony.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Man plunges 10m from apartment balcony

accident fall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Flight sale frenzy as borders open

        Travel A massive sale on flights and increasingly open borders is making domestic travel easier than ever as Aussies gear up for their first interstate holidays in months.

        ‘TRAUMATIC’: Police give update on van collision

        Premium Content ‘TRAUMATIC’: Police give update on van collision

        News Teenager flown to Newcastle amid warning to ‘have a plan B in place’

        Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Premium Content Aussie weather warning: Hot days ‘triple in 20 years’

        Weather Australia’s climate has gotten extremely hot extremely quickly

        City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

        Premium Content City Hill constraints ‘fatal’ from planning perspective

        Council News With decades of experience in urban planning under his belt, Coffs man David...