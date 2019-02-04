Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man allegedly left his one-year-old German Shepherd in a locked car without water for several hours.
The man allegedly left his one-year-old German Shepherd in a locked car without water for several hours. Trevor Veale
News

Man pleads guilty after dog dies in locked car

Jasmine Minhas
by
4th Feb 2019 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly left his one-year-old german shepherd to die in a locked car while he attended a licensed premises for several hours has pleaded guilty in court.

Police said members of the public noticed the deceased dog inside an unattended Holden utility parked on the Pacific Hwy at Coffs Harbour on November 28 last year around 2pm.

Following investigations the dog's owner David Wayne Gillespie of Queensland was allegedly found inside a nearby licensed premises.

He was charged with committing an act of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police allege the dog had no access to water over a number of hours prior to its death.

Today Gillespie's defence requested an adjournment in the Coffs Harbour Local Court before Magistrate Gibson.

Gillespie is due to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court again on March 4.

animal cruelty charge coffs harbour coffs harbour local court german shepherd
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Firm chosen to design Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon Firm chosen to design Cultural and Civic Space

    News An architectural firm has been chosen to design Coffs Harbour's new Cultural and Civic Space in the CBD.

    Beach rapist to remain behind bars until 2024

    premium_icon Beach rapist to remain behind bars until 2024

    News The victim arrived in the holiday town a day before her ordeal.

    Rabbit owners warned about deadly virus

    premium_icon Rabbit owners warned about deadly virus

    Environment Protect your cute and fluffy pets

    Police chase on Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour

    premium_icon Police chase on Pacific Highway south of Coffs Harbour

    News Motorists report high-speed police pursuit on Pacific Highway