$84,000 without working an hour

Find a penny, pick it up, after 14 years you will have $AU84,000.

WHAT if I told you it was possible to make $AU84,000 without working a single hour?

Before you tell me I am cuckoo, allow me to introduce Ian Watt.

The 70-year-old from the United Kingdom has made the enormous amount of money in a very peculiar way.

Mr Watt's fortune has come from him never walking past a coin on the ground, with the eagle-eyed dad collecting almost a million of lost coins in his travels.

The retired technologist said he first started picking up stray coins as joke back in 2004, but as time progressed he became deeply invested in his lucrative quest - his friends would even start passing on coins they had found on the ground.

"I just started picking up 5ps [8 cents] wherever I found them. It's incredible how many I managed to gather, soon people started helping me out and picking them up for me," he told the Mirror Online. "I love them, I never miss one, and I never drop change down the back of the couch."

Mr Watt said so far he has collected 954,000 lost coins, which equals a total of $AU84,190.

And when it comes to plans for his small fortune, the kind-hearted dad refuses to keep any of it for himself. Instead he donates all his finds to St ­Cuthbert's Hospice in Durham where he works as a volunteer. "He's an inspiration to us," a hospice spokesman said.

If collecting coins for 14 years seems like a hard way to earn some extra money, here are some other strange ways people are making a fortune.

REVIEWING TOYS ON YOUTUBE

Ryan has pretty much every kid’s dream job and every adult’s dream salary.

Imagine being a six-year-old who gets to play with new toys for videos online.

Now imagine being that same six-year-old and getting paid $AU15 million per year for your videos.

This is the reality for a YouTube star known only as Ryan, who was ranked number eight on Forbes highest-paid YouTube stars of 2017 list.

The young multi-millionaire started making content when he was just three years old, with his first video showing him opening a box of Lego and playing with it.

After four months, his channel saw an explosion of traffic and has since continued to grow.

Chief executive of review site Toys, Tots, Pets, and More saidRyan is a marketing dream.

"If a product gets 10 million, 20 millions views, and you see that Ryan loves it, or other kids love it, it has a huge impact at retail," he told The Verge.

"He's really the youngest success that we've seen. Most of the time the kids were in the six-plus range, just because of the vocabulary and the maturity to do a review."

Despite making some serious coin from his endeavour, his mother tries to ensure Ryan lives a normal life.

We post a new video every day, and we typically film two to three videos at a time two to three times per week," his mum told TubeFilte r.

"We try not to interfere with Ryan's pre-pre-school schedule, so a majority of the filming takes place during the weekend, and then we'll edit while he's in school."

PLAYING VIDEO GAMES

There is some serious money to be made from video games, just ask the most popular streamer on Twitch.

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins earns $AU660,000 per month playing Fortnite on the video game streaming platform.

"I think that I offer a combination of high-tier game play that they really can't get with a lot of other content creators. It's very difficult to be one of the very best at a video game," he told CNBC.

"I'm very goofy; if you ever watched any of my streams or YouTube videos, I do impressions and stuff like that all the time and just crazy shenanigans. I think the combination of that [game skill and entertainment] is really fun to watch."

The gamer said a lot of his income is derived from Amazon Prime subscribers who donate to his Twitch channel, and his five million subscribers on YouTube.