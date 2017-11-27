Man on trial for manslaughter after alleged fight kills mate

MANSLAUGHTER TRIAL: Tyson Peter Egan, charged with manslaughter after a fight left Kyle Watkins dead, will be be trialled in the District Court in Coffs Harbour.

A MAN accused of manslaughter will face a jury this week after a drunken fight left a man dead in 2015.

Tyson Peter Egan, 27, was charged with manslaughter after he allegedly assaulted Ulmarra man Kyle Watkins, who later died.

Police will allege Mr Watkins hit his head on the roadway in a Coffs Harbour street after he was punched by Mr Egan after a night out.

Mr Egan, who has remained on bail since February 2016, had previously pleaded not guilty.

Mr Watkins, a father-of-one, was airlifted from Coffs Harbour to Newcastle's John Hunter Hospital where his life support was switched off.

It is understood a jury will be empanelled for the trial in the District Court in Coffs Harbour tomorrow.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.