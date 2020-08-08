Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Ricky Neeson appeared in court this morning on an attempted murder charge.
Crime

Man on attempted murder charge stays behind bars

Christian Berechree
8th Aug 2020 9:41 AM | Updated: 11:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN charged with attempted murder after an alleged stabbing attack in Kawungan will remain in police custody.

Ricky Francis Neeson, 57, briefly appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court this morning.

He is charged with attempted murder, stalking, and break and enter after allegedly stabbing a 43-year-old woman in the neck on Thursday.

Mr Neeson did not apply for bail and was remanded in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 1 for committal mention.

attempted murder charge fccourt fccrime
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        Premium Content Cultural burns key to averting bushfire crisis

        News Indigenous leader calls for investment to reduce fire risk and enable cultural practice

        Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        Premium Content Hellish holidays had tourism teetering in March

        News Figures show accommodation industry already tanking as lockdowns came into...

        Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        Premium Content Saints march on Grafton with top spot in their sights

        AFL Sawtell Toormina and the Tigers go head to head in a blockbuster clash

        Management of another major sporting venue in doubt

        Premium Content Management of another major sporting venue in doubt

        Council News There are fears for the management of another major sporting facility in Coffs...