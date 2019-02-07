Menu
Emergency services including three NSW Ambulance crews were called to Woolgoolga Beach around 3.35pm this afternoon.
Emergency services including three NSW Ambulance crews were called to Woolgoolga Beach around 3.35pm this afternoon.
Man missing in surf off Coffs Coast beach

Jasmine Minhas
7th Feb 2019 4:15 PM | Updated: 6:00 PM
UPDATE: A SEARCH is underway for the man who went missing whilst swimming on Woolgoolga beach this afternoon. 

Police and emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm after reports of a missing swimmer.   

Witnesses have told police a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman entered the water before getting into trouble.

Bystanders assisted the woman to safety; however, the man could not be located.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and commenced a search for the man, assisted by the Marine Area Command, NSW Ambulance, Surf Lifesavers, Marine Rescue and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

It is understood the man and woman are European tourists. 

A 27-year-old man is missing in the surf on Woolgoolga Beach, after a 21-year-old woman was rescued this afternoon.
A 27-year-old man is missing in the surf on Woolgoolga Beach, after a 21-year-old woman was rescued this afternoon.

4PM: A WOMAN has been saved and a man remains missing after the pair were dragged out to sea at a Coffs Coast beach.

Emergency services including three NSW Ambulance crews were called to Woolgoolga Beach around 4pm this afternoon following reports there were two people in trouble in the water about halfway along the beach.

The woman was pulled from the water and was assessed by paramedics on the scene.

She had no significant injuries, a NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said.

A man, aged in his mid-20s, is still missing.

A Westpac chopper from Newcastle has been sent to the scene to help search for the man.

Coffs Coast Advocate

