A desperate search is under way for a male swimmer who went missing on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic