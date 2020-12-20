Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
Search for missing swimmer at Surfers Paradise. Picture: Queensland Ambulance Service
News

Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

20th Dec 2020 8:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A desperate search is under way for a male swimmer who went missing on the Gold Coast's most popular beach overnight.

Police said three people had entered the water off the Esplanade at Surfers Paradise about 2.30am but only two had returned to shore.

A woman was uninjured while a man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Water police, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Rescue 500 were involved in the search for the missing man.

Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service
Pictures: Queensland Ambulance Service

 

The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.
The Rescue 500 chopper scours the sea off Surfers Paradise at daybreak.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man missing as late-night swim turns tragic

More Stories

editors picks gold coast missing person overnight swim search

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Premium Content Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Education NSW girls have completely smashed the boys in the HSC first in course results in one of the most challenging years on record.

        ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Premium Content ‘Hemsworth effect’ behind Australian tourism boom

        Travel Hemsworth brothers behind most popular travel destinations of 2020

        MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        Premium Content MAJOR COUP: Look who’s coming to Coffs Harbour next March

        News Two of the biggest teams in AFL will be hitting it out at C.ex Stadium in 2021

        BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Premium Content BIG HEART: Club secures life-saving equipment

        Health The Golden Dog gets critical machine to continue roll out across regional towns