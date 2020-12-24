Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
A 27-year-old Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car while lying on a road north of Brisbane.
News

Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Dec 2020 6:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Caboolture man has died after he was hit by a car in Moreton Bay.

Emergency services were called to Bribie Island Road in Ningi, near the Redondo St intersection, about 10.07pm.

Police say the 27-year-old was lying on the road when he was struck.

He suffered significant injuries and died at the scene.

The 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle was not physically injured.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Originally published as Man lying on road when hit by car and killed

editors picks road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Coffs Coast playgrounds in line for upgrades in 2021

        Premium Content The Coffs Coast playgrounds in line for upgrades in 2021

        Community Designs close to completion and now it’s up to you to have your say

        Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

        Premium Content Motorcyclist hospitalised after Pacific Highway crash

        News Holiday traffic delayed for almost an hour after rider hits camper

        MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        Premium Content MPs demand Premier torpedo euthanasia bid

        News Premier would ‘prefer’ euthanasia bill isn’t introduced

        LOCALS ONLY: Rental crisis prompts dramatic response

        Premium Content LOCALS ONLY: Rental crisis prompts dramatic response

        News Bellingen residents form exclusive group to support ‘established locals’