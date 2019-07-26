Man lured outside by woman in horror home invasion

Bryanna Viti pleaded guilty via video from prison in the District Court at Gladstone on Friday to several charges including, robbery with actual violence in company with personal violence, enter dwelling with intent by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, common assault and possess dangerous drugs.

Bryanna Viti pleaded guilty via video from prison in the District Court at Gladstone on Friday to several charges including, robbery with actual violence in company with personal violence, enter dwelling with intent by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, common assault and possess dangerous drugs. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Obser

A GLADSTONE woman lured a man from his house in a devious plan to rob the occupant as her co-accused held and beat him.

Bryanna Regina Jaycinta Viti called out for a "glass of water" from the front of the victim's home in February, in a bid to get the man outside.

When the man came outside, he was punched and held by the throat as Viti and her co-accused ransacked the home.

Viti pleaded guilty via video from prison in the District Court at Gladstone on Friday to several charges, including robbery with actual violence in company with personal violence, enter dwelling with intent by break, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, common assault and possess dangerous drugs.

The court was told Viti had spent the past 168 days behind bars for the offending.

Crown prosecutor William Slack told the court Viti should be sentenced on the basis she was "part of a joint criminal enterprise".

The court was told the offending was somewhat "pre-meditated" and the trio were motivated by drugs.

When Viti and a co-accused entered the victim's home, they stole his mobile phone, cigarettes, wallet, house and car keys.

The victim managed to escape the grasp of Viti's co-accused male friend and called for help. The trio fled the scene but one of them returned later and stole the victim's Toyota Landcruiser.

Viti was arrested nine days later. She was on bail for other offences - which were scattered between April and October 2018 - and involved assault, stealing and drugs.

The court was told Viti had borrowed a mobile phone from a friend and when the friend asked for the phone back, Viti punched the woman in the face. Viti also took other belongings of the victim.

On another occasion, police executed a search warrant at Viti's home. The court was told Viti was a mother. Inside they found drugs stashed in the roof and stolen property in various rooms of the house.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client had a history of drug use and bad relationships.

However since being in jail Mr Polley said Viti had completed several courses and was working as a landscaper.

Viti was sentenced to two-and-a-half years' jail, with parole release on August 8.