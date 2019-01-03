Man lucky to be alive after 900km life-saving trip

BIG JOURNEY: The Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight crew attends the scene of an incident in Mungindi where a man in his 50s was injured on Wednesday.

A MAN in his 50s is lucky to be alive after emergency services scrambled on a near-900km round trip from the state's south west to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday.

The RACQ LifeFlight crew was called to the Mungindi incident about noon after the man was crushed by machinery when an excavator bucket fell on his head.

"It's about as far as we go," LifeFlight pilot Russell Bennett said the day after the 11-hour shift.

"It is probably one of the longest flights I have ever done. If we had any delays we would have been catching a cab back to Brisbane.

"Our plan is to stabilise the patient prior to transport so there is minimal intervention. In this case it was really monitoring the patient and keeping him stabilised."

The man arrived in Brisbane in a stable condition after an eight-hour trip, that required a refuel in Toowoomba, suffering a broken leg and head and neck injuries.

Dr Martin Londahl, who treated the patient on the scene, said a number of obstacles faced the team - including having enough medication to last the journey.

"This man is amazingly lucky because he was fairly stable when we came," he said.

"We basically made sure he didn't suffer any more injuries as we stabilised his leg.

"He is very luck because he could have been dead by the time we came.

"Going by road would have taken ages, we'd probably only be arriving right now."