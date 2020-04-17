Man linked to alleged double murder jailed in NSW

Friends and family attend the funeral of Shane Ross at Southport Church of Christ.

A MAN wanted by police in relation to the alleged murder of ex-bikie Shane Ross and his business partner has been sent to prison in NSW on unrelated charges.

Garry Brush, 32, was sentenced in Tweed Local Court on Wednesday charged with affray and traffic matters dating back to February.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison with a non-parole period of one year. Detectives will extradite Brush to Queensland when he is released. They are expected to question him about the deaths of Ross, a former Comanchero, and his Monstr business partner Cameron Martin.

An arrest warrant for two counts of murder with a "serious organised crime" circumstance of aggravation and one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle has been issued for Brush.

Brush was at Mr Ross's funeral, where he sat among friends of the bikie turned Monstr clothing businessman, the Bulletin has previously revealed

He was also at Mr Ross's mother's funeral five weeks before his execution-style death.

Cameron Martin was wounded while trying to flee, police ­allege. Picture: Facebook

Mr Ross's father, Les, has said he was "shattered" at the thought a friend could be involved in his death.

Nathan Miller and Brodie Singh, both of Coolangatta, were charged on March 19 with two counts each of ­murder in relation to Mr Ross and Mr Martin's deaths.

Singh, Miller and Brush are all alleged to be linked to the Lone Wolf Motorcycle Gang.

Singh and Miller both ­applied for bail in Brisbane ­Supreme Court this month.

Shane Ross was shot dead. Picture: Supplied

Singh was refused bail, while Miller's application was adjourned to a later date.

Mr Ross and Mr Martin were killed in October last year in Martin Sheils Park, Burleigh Heads.

Mr Ross was shot dead, while Mr Martin was wounded while trying to flee, police ­allege.

During a mention of the charges for Singh and Miller in Southport Magistrates Court last month, the prosecution said the brief involved "significant telephone intercepts" and it was a "complex investigation" with an operation that's "spanned some months".

