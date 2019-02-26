Menu
A man lies motionless on the road after he was brutally bashed by teenagers on Sunday.
Crime

Man lies motionless after brutal bus stop bashing

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 3:17 PM
FOOTAGE has emerged of the moments after a man was brutally bashed by a gang of six youths on Sunday afternoon at a Maroochydore bus stop.

The clip shows a concerned by-stander standing over the top of the man who lay on Aerodrome Rd after he was assaulted by teenagers.

 

A 27-year-old North Queensland man was waiting for a bus at the Horton Pde bus stop at Aerodrome Rd on Sunday when a young girl approached him and asked for a cigarette.

He declined and the pair exchanged some words before six teenage boys, believed to be the girl's friends started an altercation with the man.

All six offenders have been arrested and questioned by police.

