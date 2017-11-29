Man left baffled after rare find on Coffs Coast

A MAN'S perplexing find near a Coffs Coast beach has captured the interest of locals on social media.

Taking to Facebook, Graham Jupp said he had discovered a dead seagull on Woolgoolga Headland with metal tags around it's legs.

Mr Jupp said written on a tag was 'Send National Museum New Zealand", and he proceeded to report the find.

Interestingly, Mr Jupp said he discovered the red-billed gull from New Zealand is an extremely rare find in Australia.

According to Mr Jupp, the response from New Zealand's Department of Conservation revealed the female red-billed gull was tagged at Kaikoura Peninsula in 2007, and was last seen in New Zealand in 2014.

In the response it said Dr Jim Mills, who has been conducting a red-billed gull study at Kaikoura for over 50 years, had never has one of his birds seen or recovered in Australia before.

"My guess is it may have followed a cruise ship or freighter where food for the journey would have been more accessible," Mr Jupp said.

"It's also interesting to note that one of the recent earthquakes in NZ had disturbed the colony of birds, perhaps this gull thought it would be safer in Oz."