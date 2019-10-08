Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man, 26, will appear in court today.
The man, 26, will appear in court today.
News

Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

Jasmine Minhas
8th Oct 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly attempted to evade his arrest twice after breaking into a licensed premises on the Mid North Coast will face court today.

The man, 26, was allegedly seen running inside the building with a sum of cash by a male employee as he was preparing to open the Nambucca Heads licensed premises at around 9.40am yesterday.

The 67-year-old employee chased the alleged offender before finding the cash on a nearby street.

The younger man later returned and agreed to attend Nambucca Heads Police Station, only to struggle free from the employee when they were walking to the station.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District found him on the corner of Bowra and Ridge Streets before a foot pursuit began.

Police managed to track the alleged offender down and arrested him, taking him to Macksville Police Station.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter and two counts of resist arrest.

He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today.

aggravated break and enter evade arrest nambucca heads resist arrest
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    ACID TEST: Why the Big Bash is Coffs' chance at redemption

    premium_icon ACID TEST: Why the Big Bash is Coffs' chance at redemption

    News WHEN the Sydney Sixers and Adelaide Strikers come together on January 5 next year in Coffs Harbour, it won’t just be cricket nuffies keeping an eye on the game.

    Stolen car used to ram raid Mullaway petrol station at 4am

    premium_icon Stolen car used to ram raid Mullaway petrol station at 4am

    News THE incident happened around 4am whist the station was closed.

    Fog impacts flights at Coffs airport

    premium_icon Fog impacts flights at Coffs airport

    News Thick fog blanketed Coffs Harbour this morning.

    Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    premium_icon Aerial occupation enters eighth week

    News The sophisticated operation involves a series of solar powered platforms.