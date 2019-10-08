Man leads police on chase after alleged break and enter

The man, 26, will appear in court today.

A MAN who allegedly attempted to evade his arrest twice after breaking into a licensed premises on the Mid North Coast will face court today.

The man, 26, was allegedly seen running inside the building with a sum of cash by a male employee as he was preparing to open the Nambucca Heads licensed premises at around 9.40am yesterday.

The 67-year-old employee chased the alleged offender before finding the cash on a nearby street.

The younger man later returned and agreed to attend Nambucca Heads Police Station, only to struggle free from the employee when they were walking to the station.

Officers from the Mid North Coast Police District found him on the corner of Bowra and Ridge Streets before a foot pursuit began.

Police managed to track the alleged offender down and arrested him, taking him to Macksville Police Station.

He was charged with aggravated break and enter and two counts of resist arrest.

He was refused bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court today.