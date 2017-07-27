Man known to frequent Coffs wanted by police

WANTED MAN: Leonard Hoskins, 35, known to frequent Coffs Harbour is wanted by police.

DETECTIVES from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad are after a man known to frequent Coffs Harbour.

Leonard Hoskins, 35, is wanted for the revocation of a parole warrant.

Mr Hoskins is known to frequent Coffs Harbour, Clarence River, Wauchope and Kempsey.

He is described as being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance, between 165-170cm tall with a medium build, black hair and hazel eyes.

Mr Hoskins may have a black goatee.

Anyone who sees him is urged not to approach but phone 000 immediately.

If you have information relating to the whereabouts of Mr Hoskins, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.