Subscribe Digital Edition
Man killed while clearing trees on property near Lismore

Rebecca Lollback
by
8th Aug 2020 8:42 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
A REPORT will be prepared for the information of the Coroner after a man died while working on a property about 20km north of Lismore.

Emergency services were called to the property on Cox Road, at Koonorigan, after the man was found trapped by a fallen tree about 7.20pm on Friday.

He died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District have been told the 67-year-old man was clearing trees on the property when the incident occurred.

SafeWork NSW will be notified of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

