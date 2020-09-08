Great white shark kills man on Gold Coast

A man has been killed in a shark attack on the Gold Coast. Lifeguards treated the victim on the beach near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, but they could not be saved.

A surfer has been attacked and killed by a great white shark on the Gold Coast this afternoon, with a witness telling how the water was red with blood after the attack. The 46-year-old Gold Coast man was found by another surfer face down in the water off Greenmount Beach about 5pm. A tooth from the huge shark remained embedded in the man's longboard. The victim was brought to shore by the surfer where lifeguards worked frantically to save him but he could not be revived. It is believed the man was bitten on the leg. It is the first fatal shark attack at a netted Queensland beach in decades. The attack happened near the Tweed Heads and Coolangatta Lifesaving Club, a police spokesman said. "A male has been pulled from the water after what has been reported as a shark attack," the spokesman said. "Investigations are continuing." The Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 5.08pm after reports of the shark attack. "An adult male appears to have critical injuries as result of a shark attack," a QAS spokesman said.