Man killed in horror crash as car catches fire

1st Jan 2019 6:47 AM | Updated: 7:03 AM

A MAN has died after a single car crash this morning at Casino.

About 2.45am this morning, a vehicle was travelling east on Sextonville Road, near the intersection of Lakeside Drive, when it has left the road and hit an electrical supply box.

The vehicle rolled, trapping two of its three occupants.

A female passenger managed to free herself from the wreck.

The male driver and male front seat passenger were trapped in the vehicle which has caught fire.

Emergency services were notified by neighbours.

Police were able to pull the driver from the vehicle, however due to the flames officers were unable to reach the passenger.

The male passenger, believed to be in his 20s, died at the scene.

The female passenger was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for suspected back injuries.

Both injured parties were taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

The driver will also undergo mandatory testing.

Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will continue inquiries into the events leading up to the crash.

Inquiries at the scene are continuing with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

