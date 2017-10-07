23°
Man killed in crash with truck Pacific Highway closed

The Pacific Highway remains closed this morning at Macksville following a fatal crash involving a car and a truck.
THE Pacific Highway is closed in both directions between Nambucca Heads and Macksville after a fatal crash involving a heavy vehicle and a car.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Saturday about 4am and found a northbound b-double and a southbound sedan had collided in the northbound lanes.

A man driving the car died at the scene, police said.

The truck driver has been taken to Macksville Hospital suffering shock. He will also undergo mandatory tests.

The highway is expected to be closed for some time while the site is examined and the wreckage is removed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area as lengthy delays are expected.

Diversions are in place around the scene of a fatal crash between Macksville and Nambucca Heads this morning.
