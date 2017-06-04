20°
News

Man killed in single vehicle crash on Coffs Coast

3rd Jun 2017 11:30 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A MAN has died in a crash on the Orara Way near Nana Glen tonight. 

Police said about 8.50pm on Saturday, a Holden Commodore was travelling north on Orara Way, Nana Glen, north west of Coffs Harbour, when it left the road and crashed into a tree.

A male passenger, aged about 30, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The male driver received minor injuries and has been taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory blood and urine tests.

Police said his age is not available at this stage.

Orara Way is currently closed, with diversions in place.

The Crash Investigation Unit is on the way to examine the scene.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  coffs clarence police fatal crash fatality nana glen orara way

Man killed in single vehicle crash on Coffs Coast

Man killed in single vehicle crash on Coffs Coast

A MAN has died in a crash on the Orara Way near Nana Glen tonight.

POLL: Do you support plans to develop the Jetty Foreshores?

Aerial Coffs Harbour marina .07 june 2015. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate

Vote in our online poll on private development on Crown lands

VIDEO: Appeal to catch culprits behind hotel armed robbery

POLICE are appealing for information following an armed hold-up near Coffs Harbour in April.

Police appeal for information on armed robbers.

Free Wedding Expo tomorrow at Bonville Golf Resort

PERFECT DAY: Tomorrow's free Coffs Coast Advocate Wedding Expo will be held at the stunning Bonville Golf Resort.

A celebration of the union of marriage at Bonville Golf Resort.

Local Partners

Get ahead of rising energy costs

SOMETHING as simple as turning off appliances off at the wall can result in tangible savings.

Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge is back and ready to roll

The 100k's ride at the Coff Coast Cycle Challenge held at the jetty. Photo: Leigh Jensen / The Coffs Coast Advocate

Local business rally together to save Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge

Be quick and catch these comics on the run

ON SHOW: Comic Tommy Dean will perform at Saturday's Camp Quality Comics on the Run at the Sawtell RSL.

Have a laugh for a good cause.

Peter and Bambi: The comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

IDENTICAL twin doctors conduct a remarkable experiment to find out if binge drinking — a past time many Australians are guilty of — is really that bad for you.

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

Jim Carrey likely to face trial over death

Jim Carrey and late ex-girlfriend Cathriona White

Carrey’s lawyer had filed a motion to dismiss the case.

Pippa Middleton gives celeb watchers the slip in NT

The Bamurru Plains luxury lodge in Kakadu where James and Pippa could be staying.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews gave royal watchers the slip

TV Insider: Will Walking Dead spin-off rival the original?

Frank Dillane as Nick Clark is back in season three of Fear The Walking Dead.

Is FTWD a worthy rival to the original?

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe team up in The Mummy remake

Tom Cruise and Russell Crowe in a scene from The Mummy.

It's the first time the heavyweights appear together

Alicia Silverstone spills Clueless secrets, 22 years on

Alicia Silverstone.

Star was 'Clueless' about the iconic film's fashion

A Rare Find

1401 Coramba Road, Megan 2453

Rural 5 3 8 $619,000

This beautiful 15.5 acres (6.27ha) of paradise set in the picturesque village of Megan has a breathtaking Camillia gateway entrance that welcomes you onto the...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $360,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Vendors Have Relocated

91 Rosedale Drive, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $509,000

Fresh to the market, this beautifully presented home with three good sized bedrooms, the main boasting a huge walk in wardrobe, on a 955 square metre block in a...

Looking For A Seachange

8/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 2 $169,000

Balance living and lifestyle in a secure residental park, this low maintenance 3 bedroom cabin situated in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines at Woolgoolga is set amongst...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Mullawarra Beach Lifestyle

10 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 3 2 2 $795,000

If its lifestyle you're after, then this property is perfect. Located in a quiet tightly held street, the two storey rendered and clad home is adjacent to...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $795,000 ...

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

When Position Counts

42 Headland Road, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 5 3 4 1,200,000

Outstanding architecture and construction bring to life this grand, two, level home. One needs to only step inside to appreciate the extensive use of native...

Great Investment Opportunity

36 Bray Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $349,000

This is a property you must inspect if you are a first home buyer or looking for a great return as an investor. The property is well positioned near schools and...

Perfect Investment

4/19 Sullivans Road, Moonee Beach 2450

Villa 3 2 2 $449,000

Just minutes to Moonee Beach reserve lies this spacious 3 bedroom villa. The almost brand new property offers a simple lifestyle through very low maintenance...

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Busy time ahead for first home buyers

INCETIVES: First home buyers will save tens of thousands of dollars to help get them into the property market.

Find out how much you can save on buying a new home

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Live the fairytale

CHARACTER FILLED: This unique home at Boambee will impress.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!