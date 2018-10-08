Sea snake victim ‘unbelievably unlucky’

A Facebook image of Harry Evans who died from a sea snake bite last Thursday.

THE grieving mother of a British man who died tragically after being bitten by sea snake off the coast of Darwin last Thursday has said her son appeared to be "fine" directly after being attacked.

Harry Evans, 23, was working on a fishing trawler last week when he was attacked by the deadly snake while emptying fishing nets.

Sharon Evans a medical practitioner from Dorset in the UK said her son had been "having the time of his life" while working in Australia. But his dream trip quickly turned into a nightmare.

"I got a call first thing on Thursday morning from the skipper of the boat and I knew something was wrong," Ms Evans told The Sun.

Mr Evans had been bitten while emptying nets on the vessel, but he initially put the crew at ease saying "he felt fine" before taking a shower and applying antiseptic to the bite.

"He didn't show any signs of being ill," the bereaved mother said. "He never made a fuss or a big deal out of it."

It proved only to be the calm before the storm however, as his condition deteriorated rapidly.

"His eyes rolled and he drifted in and out of consciousness for a while and fell asleep," Ms Evans said.

"They were four hours from land and there were other boats in the area and they rushed to help."

"But there was very little that anyone could do."

Mr Evans' twin brother George said he was a funny and generous soul.

"He was one of the kindest people you could meet. Even if he was down to his last £10 ($A19) he would buy you a drink," the twin said.

Mr Evans is the only person to date to have been killed by a sea snake according to the Marine Education Society of Australasia, and his family believe he may have had an allergic reaction to the bite which left a wound on his thumb.

His body will be flown home to the UK where a post-mortem will be carried out.

Mr Evans' bewildered mother said her son was tragically caught in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"We just can't believe what has happened," she said.

"He was unbelievably unlucky."