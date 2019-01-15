Menu
Toowoomba man killed as ute smashes into tree

by Cloe Read
15th Jan 2019 6:16 AM
A MAN has died after a single vehicle crash west of the Sunshine Coast on Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old South Toowoomba man was pronounced deceased at the scene after sustaining critical injuries from the crash that occurred about 12.30pm in Proston.

Emergency services responded to initial reports of a ute hitting a tree, after it left the Mundubbera Durong Rd, where it is believed to have then rolled.

A 50-year-old Newtown man and a 26-year-old Wilsonton Heights man were passengers in the ute and were flown to Brisbane with suspected head, leg and chest injuries however were determined non-life threatening.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash.

The man's death brings the road toll to seven this year on Queensland roads.



