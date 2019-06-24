Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man killed after crash on Bruxner Highway

24th Jun 2019 6:14 AM

A MAN has died after a single-vehicle crash near Casino.

About 12.50pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, Mummulgum, about 30km west of Casino, after a motorist discovered a Mitsubishi ute that had crashed into a tree.

Officers from Richmond Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended the scene.

The driver, believed to be a 68-year-old man, was declared deceased.

An investigation has commenced into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

casino fatal crash mummulgum richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE'VE found out which hairdressers and barbershop is the best, now it's time to decide which bakery is the number one. Make sure to support your favourite.

    PHOTOS: Seahorses run riot at The Graveyard against Magpies

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Seahorses run riot at The Graveyard against Magpies

    News WOOLGOOLGA turn on the flair in big win over Bellingen.

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Where to spot Migaloo as the white whale turns 30 this year

    Pets & Animals Where is our favourite albino humpback whale?

    REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite barbershop

    premium_icon REVEALED: The Coffs Coast's favourite barbershop

    News THIS dynamic duo know how to give a good short back and sides.