Man killed after car rolled multiple times

UPDATE: A MAN, aged in his 20s, has died in a single vehicle crash near Bellingen.

Police crash scene investigators remain on scene investigating the cause of the accident.

Police said it is yet to be determined what time the crash happened.

The older model sedan left the roadway and rolled multiple times.

Emergency services were alerted around 6am.

 

EARLIER: POLICE are on the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident on Waterfall Way near Bellingen.

Just after 6am this morning, emergency services were called to the crash scene near Hennessy Lane after reports from passers-by of a car laying on its roof on the side of the road.

The driver, believed to be a man aged in his 20's, died at the scene and has not been formally identified.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are undergoing.

