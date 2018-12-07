Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location.
Cigarettes were stolen from a man at a Goonellabah location. Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man kicked in head after $1100 worth of ciggies stolen

JASMINE BURKE
by
7th Dec 2018 3:00 PM

LISMORE police are investigating the robbery of more than $1100 worth of cigarettes from the Woolworths carpark in Goonellabah.

At 6.40pm on December 6 a person described as male, Aboriginal, average height, in his 30s and skinny, in company with two Aboriginal children, stole a bag containing $1100 worth of cigarettes from the victim.

After taking the bag, the man kicked the victim in the head.

They were last seen running towards the Caltex service station.

Police are carrying out a forensic examination of the victim's car and CCTV footage will be released soon.

In the meantime police are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or who knows who did it to contact Lismore Police on 6626 0599.

Police reference is E68061110.

crime northern rivers crime richmond district police
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    So readers it's your chance to vote on #What Coffs Want?

    News Coffs Harbour is the land of political opportunity in 2019. So we ask readers #What Does Coffs Want? Vote in our poll.

    John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    premium_icon John Edwards faces 2019 trial over alleged murder of teacher

    News Grafton man has pleaded not guilty to murdering estranged wife

    Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    premium_icon Coffs excluded from high-speed rail plan

    News NSW Govt fast rail route stops short at Port Macquarie.

    Local Partners