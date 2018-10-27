Menu
Man jumps fence, unlocks gates and steals car

Emma Reid
27th Oct 2018 12:11 PM

A BUNDABERG family has put out a desperate plea to help find their car that was stolen this morning.

Katrina Issacs said her sister's Nissan Navara was stolen after 8am this morning from an East Bundaberg property.

The offender jumped a fence from a neighbouring property in Victoria St.

"The guy has jumped the fences and stolen the car, opened the gates and driven away," Ms Issacs said.

"It has her baby's car seat in the back seat too.

"Please keep a look out."

The dual cab ute has a side step on one side and a personalised pink and white licence plate of LAN125.

Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch's David May said detectives had been informed and were looking for a person of interest, who may be involved in other property matters.

It is not believed to be linked to the other stolen cars which were reported this week in Bundaberg.

Anyone who sees the car should phone Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

