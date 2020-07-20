Man jailed for selling illegal gun to ice dealers

Jay Jay Calton was convicted of a series of gun offences, including supply firearm to an unauthorised person, altering a firearm and possessing unauthorised firearm.

A BRAUNSTONE man who illegally modified a rifle and sold it to a methamphetamine dealer has been jailed.

Jay Jay Calton, 34, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday charged with a series of gun offences, including supply firearm to an unauthorised person, altering a firearm and possessing unauthorised firearm.

The court heard that in August last year Strike Force Sachse was established by officers in the Coffs/Clarence Police District to investigate a methamphetamine supply ring in the area.

Police facts state that electronic surveillance was conducted on two men who were actively seeking to purchase illegal firearms when on September 17 last year a message was intercepted to Calton where one of the men asked if there were "any bang bangs out your ways", to which Calton replied "leave it with me".

The court documents indicate police intercepted more messages in the following months, when on November 5 the man again messaged Calton and said "I need you to get me any sort of working firearm with ammo (no matter how dirty) … anything bruv (sic), rifle, sawn off just need something brother work your magic".

Calton replied he will supply something and the buyer could "cut em down out here, make it easier to hide n get around with".

Calton replied a day later with a picture of a .22 rifle with a shortened barrel and stock removed, and the man agreed to purchase the weapon.

A week later, on November 14 police stopped a vehicle in Sydney and the two men Calton had been messaging were arrested. During a search of the vehicle police found 170g of methamphetamine and money.

The same day in South Grafton police executed a search warrant on a Skinner St address where the .22 rifle was found, and another man was arrested.

On December 5, police executed a search warrant on Calton's Braunstone property where a .177 air rifle was also discovered.

Calton had previously pleaded guilty to the charges, and in court his solicitor said when Calton moved to the Clarence he had fallen in with a bad crowd which led him to connect with the men involved in the drug ring.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said the offending displayed a "high level of criminality" as Calton was aware the people he was dealing with were involved in criminal activity and not entitled to obtain a firearm lawfully.

Calton was convicted and sentenced to 16 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of 10 months.