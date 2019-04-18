Menu
Man jailed for historical sex offences on underage boy

Jasmine Minhas
by
18th Apr 2019 11:40 AM
A FORMER school bus driver has been sentenced to jail in a Sydney court over the historical sexual assaults on an underage boy in his care.

The man, who has been working as a local holiday park manager, has been sentenced to six years behind bars with a non-parole period of three years at Downing Centre District Court over the rape and assault of the boy that took place in Coffs Harbour in 1992.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by police in 2015, more than two decades after the offences took place.

He was sentenced on one charge of sexual intercourse with a person over the age of 10 and below 16, and two charges of aggravated indecency.

Judge Dina Yehia took two further charges of aggravated indecency and another of aggravated indecent assault into account when sentencing.

