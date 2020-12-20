Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
A man has been hospitalised after being attacked by a machete
Crime

Man injured in ‘targeted’ machete attack

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott
20th Dec 2020 11:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been hospitalised after he was attacked with a machete and left with wounds to his hand and leg.

The attack on the 34-year-old happened at home on Anne St, Chinderah about 11.15pm on Friday.

Tweed Byron Police District officers were alerted by the attack after the man was taken to the Tweed Hospital with a wounded hand and leg.

A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.
A Tweed man was attacked with a machete.

A police spokesman said it was later realised he had been hit with a machete, or similar, and had non-life threatening injuries.

"It is believed this was a targeted assault with the alleged offenders known to the victim," he said.

He said police latter stopped a Toyota van at Ewingsdale, near Byron Bay. They arrested three men and another two fled on foot.

A weapon was recovered and the van was seized. Investigations continue.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault or has dashcam footage of the incident at 11.15pm on Friday, December 18 to contact Tweed Heads Police or Crimestoppers.

 

 

 

jodie.callcott@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man injured in 'targeted' machete attack

crime editors picks gold coast machete attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police warn against ‘Doomsday’ slingshot stocking fillers

        Premium Content Police warn against ‘Doomsday’ slingshot stocking fillers

        Crime Importation of illegal weapons leads to plea and production of demonstration video

        Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        Premium Content Black Summer: ‘The trauma remains, we don’t just move on’

        News Five families from NSW open up on last summer’s bushfire trauma

        Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Premium Content Class of COVID: Girls triumph over boys in NSW's HSC 2020

        Education HSC 2020: Girls dominate in the NSW's class of COVID-19

        Coffs CBD in desperate need of a boost right now

        Premium Content Coffs CBD in desperate need of a boost right now

        Letters to the Editor This letter writer believes the Cultural and Civic Space will bring a much-needed...