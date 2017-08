A MAN, aged in his 60s, is being treated by paramedics at the scene of a single vehicle rollover this morning near Nana Glen.

Paramedics are currently on scene off the Orara Way.

Passing motorists, who stopped to called emergency services, said the vehicle left the roadway around 11.10am and plunged into a ditch.

The NSW Ambulance Media Unit said the man is being at the scene for ankle injuries.