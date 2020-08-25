Man injured during alleged violent machete attack

A machete was allegedly used in an assault in Yamba last week.

INVESTIGATIONS are continuing into an alleged assault that saw a man seriously injured when he was attacked with a machete in Yamba last week.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Jo Reid said on the evening of August 20 a number of people were attending a wake in Ngaru Village Yamba following a funeral in Maclean earlier that day.

About 2am the next day a physical altercation allegedly took place between two groups of people where a 40-year-old woman was allegedly hit by a bottle and knocked unconscious.

Chief Insp Reid said the parties dispersed before police arrived, but following the incident, a group left the village and gathered at an address in Yamba.

"Around 3am a vehicle containing a number of people attended the address and commenced throwing bottles at the house, which allegedly resulted in a second physical altercation between the groups," Chief Insp Reid said.

Police believe during the second altercation up to two machetes were produced, and a 47-year-old male was allegedly assaulted, suffering significant lacerations to his hand and arm.

"The man was taken to Maclean District Hospital before he was flown to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment," Chief Insp Reid said.

Chief Insp Reid said the alleged violent confrontation was disappointing and resulted in significant injuries to the victim.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District are still investigating the matter, as well as forensically examining one of the machetes believed left at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.