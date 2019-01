Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man.

Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man. Mitchell Craig

A MAN has been injured after a tree fell on him at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene at Pacific Parade shortly after 2.30pm.

She said a tree had fallen onto a male, who was believed to have been initially trapped.

Emergency services at the scene at Lennox Head, where a tree has fallen on a man. Mitchell Craig

She said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been tasked to the scene, along with three ambulances.

One ambulance is on scene.

More details to come.