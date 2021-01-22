Menu
Police are investigating a serious assault Urunga.
Crime

Man in serious condition following assault in Urunga

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
22nd Jan 2021 10:00 AM
A man is in a serious but stable condition after being assaulted in Urunga yesterday.

On Thursday emergency services were called to Vernon Crescent, Urunga, after reports a 47-year-old man had allegedly been assaulted by a man known to him.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene and began investigations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the man before he was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A short time later a 29-year-old man was arrested nearby and was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with Wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (domestic violence) and Assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence).

The Urunga man was refused bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday.

