Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man stabbed in Palmerston overnight — allegedly by a woman he knew — remains in a serious condition in hospital
A man stabbed in Palmerston overnight — allegedly by a woman he knew — remains in a serious condition in hospital
Crime

Man in serious condition after NT stabbing

by WILL ZWAR
12th Mar 2020 7:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN stabbed in Palmerston overnight - allegedly by a woman he knew - remains in a serious condition at hospital.

NT Police Northern Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the woman was taken into custody after the stabbing which happened on Wednesday night.

"A 28-year-old female has been arrested in relation to a stabbing that occurred in Gray overnight," she said.

"Police were called to a disturbance at a residence in Emery Ave at around 9.40pm and found a 29-year-old male with a stab wound to his chest."

The man was taken to Royal Darwin Hospital.

"The male was transported to hospital where he remains in a serious condition," Cdr Tennosaar said.

"The female is likely to be interviewed later today. The parties are known to each other."

More Stories

Show More
crime nt nt crime stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        premium_icon Coffs club in debt calls for a lifeline

        News A Coffs Harbour club behind on rent has asked Council for a hand.

        Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        premium_icon Police reveal possible cause of fatal crash

        News Investigations continue into the collision at Harwood which claimed the life of a...

        Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        premium_icon Roundabouts earmarked for local crash sites

        News Two infamous blackspots will be corrected with new roundabouts

        Twenty new nurses, midwives for Coffs Harbour hospital

        premium_icon Twenty new nurses, midwives for Coffs Harbour hospital

        News The new nurse and midwife graduates have started their careers at Coffs Harbour...