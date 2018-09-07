Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed at Glenreagh last night to transport a patient.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter landed at Glenreagh last night to transport a patient. Contributed
News

Man in serious condition after car crash

Rachel Vercoe
by
7th Sep 2018 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE people were involved in a single motor vehicle accident after their car crashed into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the ute at Orara Way, north of Glenreagh around 7.15pm yesterday.

Ambulance media said one person was trapped while two others managed to get themselves out of the vehicle.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter was called to take one patient to Lismore Base Hospital and another was taken to Grafton Hospital by road.

Ambulance media said one of the patients was a 30-year-old male who was able to communicate, on his feet, doing well and taken to hospital for further assessments.

The other patient was a 47-year-old male who had a seatbelt on during the accident and was trapped in the vehicle.

He was assessed for neck and chest trauma and complaining of chest pain most likely from the seatbelt and airbag according to Ambulance media.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter landed at the Glenreagh oval where a paramedic ambulance met the helicopters medical crew.

The patient was treated for lower leg and chest injuries before being transported to the Lismore Base Hospital in a serious condition.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Billionaire’s daughter on Russell Crowe dating rumours

    premium_icon Billionaire’s daughter on Russell Crowe dating rumours

    Celebrity ACTOR Sophia Forrest, daughter of billionaire businessman Andrew “Twiggy” Forrest, didn’t do anything to shut them down.

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News Find the best priced fuel station to refuel at today.

    • 7th Sep 2018 7:45 AM
    Celebrity chef cook off at Curryfest

    Celebrity chef cook off at Curryfest

    Whats On Masterchef and My Kitchen Rules chefs at Curryfest

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    Male driver transported with spinal injuries

    News Westpac Rescue Helicopter transports 45yo male driver from the scene

    Local Partners