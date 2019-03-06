Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man is in custody over an abduction that occurred on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon. Picture: QPS
A man is in custody over an abduction that occurred on the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon. Picture: QPS
Crime

Alleged kidnapping: Victim’s mum on phone during ordeal

by Antonia O’Flaherty and Brianna Morris-Grant
6th Mar 2019 10:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 47-year-old man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly abducting a young woman and forcing her to drive on the Pacific Motorway while he covered her mouth to try to stop her from screaming.

At about 5pm Monday, a 26-year-old woman was walking to her car at Robina Shopping Centre on the Gold Coast when an unknown man also got into the car, police allege.

It will be alleged he demanded the woman to drive him north on the motorway, while covering her face and pulling her hair to try to stop her from screaming, Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said.

The woman had been on the phone with her mother when the incident occurred, and the call switched over to the car's Bluetooth as she drove away.

"Bluetooth has kicked in and the mother could hear the conversation and what was going on in the vehicle, so she had the foresight to call police," he said.

"Police could then actually ring the victim's phone and speak to the (alleged) offender, and negotiate with him to let her pull over."

A short time later police located the woman safe and well near Exit 66 at Gaven.

The alleged offender then got out and disappeared into bushland.

The 47-year-old Mudgeeraba handed himself in to police on Tuesday afternoon.

He has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful entry of a vehicle and assault and was scheduled to appear at Southport Magistrates Court today.

More Stories

Show More
crime gold coast abduction kidnapping man in custody

Top Stories

    Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    premium_icon Stream the NRL live on Kayo with full Advocate access

    News YOU'LL never miss a moment of the 2019 footy season with our best ever subscription deal for sports lovers.

    • 6th Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Teen lucky to avoid jail sentence for drug charges

    premium_icon Teen lucky to avoid jail sentence for drug charges

    Crime Honest proved key in keeping a 19-year-old out of jail

    Acquitted man back in court to face lesser charge

    premium_icon Acquitted man back in court to face lesser charge

    Crime Jury acquits man over wife's death, but another charge is waiting.

    Fears for parking provisions at hospital upgrade

    premium_icon Fears for parking provisions at hospital upgrade

    News Clr Keith Rhoades fears not enough new parking has been factored in