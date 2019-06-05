Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man suspected of killing four people in a massacre in Darwin. Picture: Supplied
The man suspected of killing four people in a massacre in Darwin. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Alleged shooter’s downward spiral

by CRAIG DUNLOP
5th Jun 2019 5:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man suspected of last night perpetrating the worst mass murder in the Territory's recent past is the troubled son of a respected local family.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent last night under heavy police guard after personally calling NT Police Superintendent Lee Morgan to negotiate handing himself in.

His last moments of freedom came before he was tackled to the ground by heavily armed police.

Detectives were planning to charge the 45-year-old alleged shooter with four counts of murder, charges which, if proven will likely see him die behind bars.

The heavily tattooed man has long been known to local police and has links to outlaw motorcycle gangs.

He had been working for a local roofing company until he was sacked in recent days, his bosses having grown fed up at him not showing up to work.

The alleged gunman's long-suffering mum lined the job up for him through a family friend earlier this year, shortly after her son was released on parole.

The man's former boss, who asked not to be named, said: "His mum rang me and said: 'Can you please help him? Give him a second chance in life'."

"He wasn't coming in to work and I basically said a few days ago - I told him 'you have to go elsewhere, you have to start looking for other work and start over'."

"I can't see how I this could have happened."

The alleged shooter drove a white Toyota Hilux ute borrowed from a friend's plumbing company during the shotgun rampage.

Multiple sources said the shooter fell into a bad crowd during a stint in a Darwin rehab clinic, and never fully got his life back on track.

Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw last night said detectives were still trying to ascertain what the alleged shooter's motivation might have been.

"I'm not going to speculate, and that's something we've got to work through with our detectives," Mr Kershaw said.

"This is one individual who has acted individually, and has unfortunately taken the action he has."

"He is an individual who is well known to police and has a number of interactions adverse with the police force, so he is well known to us.

"I did speak this evening with the Corrections Commissioner, my information is around January of this year he was released on parole."

More Stories

Show More
crime darwin massacre nt shooting

Top Stories

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News They will pass on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cut of 0.25 per cent.

    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    Wild winds, high seas forecast to lash Coffs Coast

    News Gale winds could reach up to 60km/h as rain lashes down south.

    EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon EXPOSED: Coffs' alleged drink and drug drivers

    News At least 15 individuals face the court this week.