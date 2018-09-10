Menu
NSW police Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016
Man in custody on child pornography and drug charges

10th Sep 2018 3:44 PM
A MAN remains in custody after being charged with child pornography and drug offences after officers arrested him in Coffs Harbour on the weekend.

About 3.25am on Saturday officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District stopped a 35-year-old man riding a bicycle without a helmet on Grafton Street, Coffs Harbour.

When they searched his bag, they located a knife, and what is believed to be cannabis, methylamphetamine, valium tablets, several other prescription medication tablets, and other white tablets sent for forensic examination.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Police will allege about 200 images and video files of child pornography were found following further inquiries.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Toormina Avenue, Coffs Harbour, where they found phones and sim cards police will allege contained child pornography.

The man was charged with four counts of possess prohibited drug, three counts of possess prescribed restricted substance, custody of a knife in a public place, and possess child pornography.

The man initially appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday and was refused bail.

Today he was again refused bail and will next appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday October 22. Investigations continue.

